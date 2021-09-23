Two people found dead in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Two people were found dead in North Fairmount Wednesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said they found the bodies of two unidentified people at 1640 Pulte Street. The investigation focused heavily on a brown van parked on Pulte Street, which police later towed away.

Concerned neighbors in the area called police.

"In this area, people look out for each other," said Rev. Peterson Mingo, a member of the Cincinnati Police God Squad who was on scene. "They'll notice if there's a car or person who's in the neighborhood that's out of place."

Mingo said most of the residents living nearby have been there for more than a decade.

Police have not released any additional information about the investigation.