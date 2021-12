CINCINNATI — A man shot and hospitalized since June has died from his injuries Thursday.

Cincinnati Police officers responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Beekman Street on June 27 around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, police said they found Patrick Moore, 36, suffering from three gunshot wounds. Moore was taken to UC Medical Center.

Moore died Thursday from his injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. If you know anything, call the Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.