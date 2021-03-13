Cincinnati FD: Woman dies after being pulled from house fire in North Fairmount

Menu

A 24-year-old woman has died after she was pulled a house fire in North Fairmount Friday evening, Cincinnati Fire officials said.
Posted at 9:05 PM, Mar 12, 2021
CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old woman has died after she was pulled from a house fire in North Fairmount Friday evening, Cincinnati Fire officials said.

Crews were called to a home along the 1900 block of Baltimore Avenue around 8 p.m. for report of a heavy fire with people trapped inside.

Firefighters found Maronique Sanders hiding in a closet on the second floor of the house, and they were able to transport her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She later died of her injuries.

Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Greg Potter said the tight quarters inside the home made it difficult to rescue Sanders.

“Just sometimes, it’s just with these tight houses … with the stories and all that kind of stuff, it’s just difficult trying to get someone down from the second floor," Potter said.

A 13-year-old boy who made it out of the house before fire crews arrived was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

One firefighter also sustained minor injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

