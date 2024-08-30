CPD: Police investigating deadly shooting in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Avondale Friday morning.

Police say they were initially called to the 3700 block of Reading Road and Burton Avenue for reports of an unresponsive male.

Upon further investigation police determined the unresponsive man had been shot in the back and was deceased at the scene. Police said it wasn't immediately clear how long the man had been there.

Police have not released the man's identity but did say he was believed to be between 25 and 30-years-old.

A WCPO crew on scene saw the Cincinnati police department homicide unit conducting an investigation. Police advised that the 3700-3800 of Reading Road would be closed Friday for 'quite some time,' while police continue their investigation.

If you have any tips for police, please don't hesitate to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.