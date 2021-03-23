Newsy's 'Modern Metropolis' documentary airing on WCPO Thursday night

CINCINNATI — A new documentary from Newsy called "Modern Metropolis: Preparing Today’s Cities for Tomorrow’s Challenges” will air on WCPO Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The documentary was shot over two years in Cincinnati as film crews followed community leaders and their efforts to make the city into a 2030 district. These districts are a new international model for urban sustainability which hope to cut energy, water and emissions in half by the year 2030 by creating networks of healthy, high-performing buildings.

The documentary is 24 minutes long and is split into three parts. The three parts are:

The Science of Cities - Explains the science of how we are connected The 2030 Districts - Explains this model for building and maintaining sustainable cities Strength in Unity - Encapsulates the overall theme of the documentary.

“From climate change to population growth, this story is about Cincinnati taking control of its destiny by preparing for the future ahead," Joey Maiocco, Newsy senior producer and editor of the documentary, said.

You can watch this documentary on television on WCPO, or wherever you stream WCPO, Thursday evening.