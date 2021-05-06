New but familiar faces coming to 'Good Morning Tri-State Weekends'

CINCINNATI — Weekend mornings on WCPO 9 are getting a new infusion of talent from a couple of familiar faces.

WCPO 9 News reporter Kristen Swilley will take over the anchor duties for "Good Morning Tri-State Weekends," which airs Saturdays and Sundays from 5-7 a.m. and 8-9 a.m.

“I’ve known Kristen Swilley for nearly 10 years since her days as an intern in Florida,” said Mike Canan, senior director of local content for WCPO 9 News. “It has been an absolute pleasure to watch her grow into the journalist she has become. She has a deep commitment to our community and to telling great stories that others miss.”

Swilley's first day behind the weekend anchor desk will be Saturday, May 22.

WCPO 9 News multimedia journalist and 9 First Warning Weather forecaster Raven Richard will take over as weekend morning weather anchor. She’s filled in as a weather forecaster on nearly every shift during her time at WCPO and has reported on a wide variety of topics.

“Anyone who has ever met Raven knows that she is someone you can’t help but like because of the way she treats all of those around her. That same personality shines forward through the camera. Every time Raven filled in on the weather, we would get calls and emails about how great she is,” Canan said. “I’m excited that Raven will bring our audience the weather more regularly. She will be part of an incredible team with Kristen.”

Current "Good Morning Tri-State Weekends" meteorologist Austin Winfield will continue to broadcast the weather until June 25.