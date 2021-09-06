Watch
Cincinnati police respond to reported triple shooting at Brandywine apartments in Mt. Washington

Three people were shot early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Mount Washington, and a suspect was still at large, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Sep 06, 2021
CINCINNATI — Three people were shot early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Mount Washington, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

District Two officers responded to the Brandywine Way apartments off Corbly Road shortly after midnight for reports of multiple people shot. Officers at the scene said an argument inside an entryway escalated to someone firing a weapon. Crews transported three people to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers indicated they were following leads about a suspect but did not immediately release any further information.

