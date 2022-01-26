Firefighters fight flames, freezing temps at Bodmann Ave. fire

CINCINNATI — Officials are still investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire at 267 Bodmann Avenue in Mount Auburn on Wednesday morning.

The fire was at a two-story home that was converted to an apartment. Five people were displaced, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Heavy flames were visible from the roof and the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm after the fire extended to an exposure building on the premises.

Crews were dispatched at 12:18 a.m. Residents were able to evacuate the building due to working smoke detectors and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the people displaced by the blaze

The freezing temperatures made fighting the fire difficult, complicating efforts for firefighters.

"Freezing weather isn't too kind to our people," Fire Chief Michael Washington said. "But we prepare for these situations like we found ourselves in this morning."

A press release from the department said the Cincinnati Fire Department Fire Investigation unit was looking into the cause of the fire.

