Two hospitalized but stable after Mt. Airy apartment fire

Two people were transported to an area hospital Tuesday evening to be treated for smoke inhalation due to exposure at a Mt. Airy fire.
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jul 13, 2021
CINCINNATI — Two people were transported to an area hospital Tuesday evening to be treated for smoke inhalation due to exposure at a Mount Airy fire.

Both people are in stable condition, a Tweet from Cincinnati Fire and Emergency Services said.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the scene of an apartment fire in the 2900 block of High Forest Lane in Mount Airy. A second alarm was called because a number of people needed to be rescued from the building, the fire department said in a Tweet.

The fire was under control less than 10 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

