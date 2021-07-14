Two hospitalized but stable after Mt. Airy apartment fire

CINCINNATI — Two people were transported to an area hospital Tuesday evening to be treated for smoke inhalation due to exposure at a Mount Airy fire.

Both people are in stable condition, a Tweet from Cincinnati Fire and Emergency Services said.

2 fire victims transported to area hospital in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/OgqlkUATba — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) July 14, 2021

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the scene of an apartment fire in the 2900 block of High Forest Lane in Mount Airy. A second alarm was called because a number of people needed to be rescued from the building, the fire department said in a Tweet.

We are on the scene of an apartment fire on High Forest Ln in Mt. Airy. A second alarm has been requested because we are rescuing several people from the building. pic.twitter.com/r17uriPeRc — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) July 14, 2021

The fire was under control less than 10 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

