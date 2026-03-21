Police: Person hospitalized after shooting in Mt. Airy, no suspects in custody

CINCINNATI — A person was hospitalized early Saturday evening after a shooting in Mt. Airy, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrace shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said the victim's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No suspects were arrested at the scene, and police have not identified anyone or said what led up to the shooting. They believe two dark-colored vehicles are involved.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.