PD: 3 people, including juvenile, hospitalized after shooting in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Three people, including a juvenile, were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a shooting in Mount Airy, Cincinnati police said.

CPD said the shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Shadymist Lane and Richwill Court. A CPD officer said police believe the three victims were in a black Ford Focus when the shooting happened.

The CPD officer said one victim was grazed in the head, one was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the thigh. The officer didn't specify which victim sustained what injuries, but that all three have "serious injuries but are stable."

Two of the victims were transported to UC Medical Center, while the juvenile was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in the shooting.