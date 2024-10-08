PD: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash during police pursuit involving 15-year-old in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — One person was killed and another was hospitalized Tuesday when a suspect crashed into two vehicles during a police pursuit in Mount Airy, according to multiple police agencies.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Green Township police said officers attempted to stop a 2023 Honda CR-V that was reported stolen.

The driver of the Honda, a 15-year-old boy, fled from the officers. The teen struck a Green Township police cruiser and headed east on North Bend Road. After a short pursuit, officers lost a visual on the vehicle, Green Township police said.

During the pursuit, the teen also struck a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox and 2018 BMW 540i that were both headed westbound in the 2300 block of North Bend Road, CPD said. The teen then fled on foot from the scene.

A 28-year-old man, who was driving the BMW, was seriously injured in the crash. He was transported to UC Medical Center where he died, CPD said. Police have not identified him.

A 69-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, CPD said.

Green Township police said they later located the teen and took him into custody. They didn't specify where the teen was located.

He has been charged with receiving stolen property, felonious assault on a police officer and failure to comply with signal of police officer. CPD has not said what charges the teen will face for the crashes during the pursuit.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.



