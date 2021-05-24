Mount Airy mansion becomes new Madi's House thanks to donation

CINCINNATI — Brick by figurative brick, Steve and Julie Raleigh have built Madi's House, an organization focused on creating a space for people struggling with substance abuse and mental health. Now Madi's House has grown in terms of literal bricks, moving into a new mansion in Mount Airy thanks to a donation.

Since opening in November 2020, the organization has seen such a response it needed to find a larger location to continue supporting as many young adults as possible. Bon Secours Mercy Health provided that opportunity, handing over the keys to the 7,000 square foot house on Sunday.

"It's a great day for Madi's House as we celebrate the dream that my daughter first envisioned," said Julie Raleigh, founder and director of Madi's House. "This was Madi's idea. It wasn't ours. It was hers."

The house has been the home of the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor since 1963, but the Sisters were eager to support the mission of the organization. They're moving to make room for the non-residential community center, and the previously named House of Peace will become Madi's House.

Champlain Architecture and Danis Construction will provide charitable support for renovations that will help transform the house into everything it needs to support Madi's House.

Steve and Julie started Madi's House in 2019 with a vision to offer aftercare support for people coming out of rehabilitation treatment. It's a place for young adults struggling with mental health issues and addiction to come together, make new friends and find support on the road to recovery.

Madi died by suicide in January of 2019 after struggling with similar issues. Her parents said she talked about the need for a "bridge to healthy," a process the charity that bears her name strives to provide.

"The pandemic hits us and this last year in 2020, we had more overdose deaths than we had the previous three years," said John Starcher, president and CEO of Bon Secours Mercy Health.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or addiction, find help using the local and national resources below:

National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255 or Text “4HOPE" to 741 741

Lindner Center of HOPE (513) 536-4673

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center - Psychiatric intake (513) 636-4124

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 1-877-275-6364

Greater Cincinnati Area Hope Line: 513-820-2947

Northern Kentucky Hope Line: 859-429-178

Indiana Addiction Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)