CPD searching for man who allegedly attacked woman in Mt. Airy Forest

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for information about a man who allegedly attacked a woman and threw her to the ground in Mt. Airy Forest at the end of September.

Police said the woman was walking on a mountain bike trail off West Fork Rd. when the man allegedly grabbed her and threw her to the ground. She suffered minor injuries.

The incident happened in daylight, around 3:00 p.m. on the afternoon of Sept. 30, police said.

Cincinnati Parks said it has never had an issue on that trail before and said incidents like this are extremely rare, particularly on the popular and frequently-used trails.

Police released a sketch on Wednesday of the man they believe was responsible; it's the same sketch Cincinnati Police provided in March 2020 for a similar attach in Mt. Airy Forest.

Police would not yet confirm whether they think the same man is responsible for both incidents, but said they are still working to determine whether the incidents were related.

Anyone with information should contact Cincinnati Police at 513-352-3040.