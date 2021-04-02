'Praying the steps' back for Good Friday

CINCINNATI — After being canceled in April 2020, the Good Friday tradition of "praying the steps" at Holy Cross Immaculata Church returns today.

The church made the announcement on March 26, but it said the tradition would be a little different this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, church officials have asked people to come out earlier in Holy Week in order to avoid large crowds. There will be social distancing as best as possible, and there won't be food or drinks served to people who are waiting for their turn to pray the steps.

"It's a very interesting experience if you've never done it before," Jim Steiner, Mt. Adams historian, said. "There will be conversation and people having coffee, but once you hit the steps, it's a very silent, a very spiritual event. People always ask me, who can come? Anybody can come."

Church officials said they're expecting between eight and 10 thousand people to take part in the tradition this year.

The church will also have one mass this evening at 7 p.m. Capacity is limited so if you want to take part in the mass, officials said to come early.