More than 13K people participating in digital Heart Mini

CINCINNATI — One of Greater Cincinnati’s largest fundraisers has gone virtual this year.

Still, more than 13,000 people have signed up for the Heart Mini Digital Experience with the goal of raising $3 million for the American Heart Association.

In previous years, thousands of runners would line up for the Heart Mini Marathon and Walk, but there won't be any running down Columbia Parkway this year. The digital experience includes a new Race Day app, which allows runners and walkers to do their events in the location they choose.

The app simulates the traditional course and provides tips on how to eat smart, be well and move more.

Amanda Valentine, ambassador for the Heart Mini, said she knows firsthand how important it is to maintain heart health.

“I have lost over a hundred pounds, and I know what kind of strain that put on my heart and my own health. So I think it’s just really important to be aware of being

heart healthy and making healthy diet decisions,” Valentine said.

Valentine said this year’s event being virtual has allowed her to create her team with people from across the country.

“With the virtual, I do like being able to ... I had to work this morning, so I’m taking up my own time in the afternoon and creating my own route and I can do it on Saturday but maybe someone can do it on Sunday. And I just feel like it gives you a lot of play,” Valentine said.