Police: 3 people shot overnight in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Three people were shot overnight in Millvale, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Millvale Court for reports of a shooting victim. They located a victim with severe gunshot wound injuries.

While on scene, officers received reports that more victims were in the 2200 block of Millvale Court. Officers then found two more victims with gunshot wound injuries.

All three victims are believed to have life-threatening injuries. No suspect description is available at this time.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, and it is believed that the shooting was an isolated incident.