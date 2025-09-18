CPD: Man dies almost 1 year after assault, 38-year-old woman indicted for murder

CINCINNATI — A 38-year-old woman has been indicted for murder in connection with the death of a man who died almost one year after he was assaulted, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2024, for a person who had been assaulted.

A man was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. CPD said the man, 34-year-old John Nichols, succumbed to his injuries on July 25.

On Sept. 4, Barbara Mathis, 38, was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault for Nichols' death.

Mathis is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

CPD said its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.