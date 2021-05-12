Metro offers $1,000 hiring bonus for new bus drivers

CINCINNATI — Metro is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for new bus drivers as they try to fill at least 24 positions in the coming weeks.

Service improvements outlined in the Reinventing Metro plan will take effect May 30, and new operators hired before June 30 will be eligible for the bonus.

Pay starts at $16 per hour for trainees with top earnings increasing to $27 per hour within five years.

Metro will be hosting a virtual career for those interested in becoming bus operators Sunday, May 22. There will be morning and afternoon sessions.

Those interested should submit applications here. All applicants who meet the minimum qualifications will received an invitation to the virtual meeting sessions.