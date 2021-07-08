Watch
Mayor, chief, feds to unveil new joint plan to curb gun violence in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Mayor John Cranley, police Chief Eliot Isaac and federal authorities Thursday afternoon will unveil a new plan to curb a recent rise in gun violence.

Accompanying Cranley and Isaac will be officials with the U.S. Attorney for Southwest Ohio's office as well as from the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives.

In a news release Wednesday, a police spokesperson indicated the plan involves filing federal firearms charges against convicted felons accused of possessing illegal guns.

The news conference was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Check back here to watch a live stream of the news conference.

