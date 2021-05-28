Man riding electric bicycle dies in Columbia Parkway crash

CINCINNATI — A man has died after his electric bicycle crashed into a vehicle on Columbia Parkway Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Cincinnati Police.

Police said Richard Vennemeyer, 53, was riding a Fuji E. Traverse II motorized bicycle south on Kemper Lane just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said he lost control of the bicycle crossing onto Columbia Parkway and struck a Lexus NX that was stopped at the traffic light in the eastbound lanes.

Vennemeyer sustained critical injuries in the crash, and Cincinnati Fire crews rushed him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Friday, the coroner reported he had died of his injuries.

Police said excessive speed "appears to be a factor in the crash."

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.