CINCINNATI — A woman was hospitalized Monday evening after she was shot in Madisonville, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Roe and Jameson streets just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said a woman was shot in the chest in a "targeted incident."

She was taken to UC Medical Center and is in "stable" condition, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspect but said the "community is safe."