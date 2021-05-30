Madisonville mother holds out hope for justice 10 years after her son was fatally shot

CINCINNATI — One Cincinnati mother’s fight for justice continued Saturday night – 10 years after losing her son to gun violence.

Lisa Marie Gould, whose 19-year-old son David Gould was shot and killed in a Madisonville apartment building in 2011 is calling on someone to come forward and pleading with the community to bring a halt to gun violence.

“I made this myself,” Lisa Marie Gould said, referring to a sign for her son. “I make on every year.”

Although the apartment building where she lost her son has since been torn down, friends and family still gather across the street each year – to honor a missing loved one and to pray for answers.

“My son David was a ray of sunshine,” Lisa Marie Gould said. “He walked into a room and lit it up. He was very silly. He was very comical. My family and I, we love in and we miss him. And we want that killer to be found to justice.”

She is calling on other parents and other community members to stand up with her and do something to try and reduce gun violence in Cincinnati.

“We’ve come this far, but faith,” Lisa Marie Gould said. “And this killing needs to stop. It doesn’t matter what color their shade of skin is, it doesn’t matter what their nationality is, we are all God’s children.

Although David Gould’s homicide has been unsolved for a decade, his mother still holds out hope his killer will be found. Anyone with information on the case should contact CrimeStoppers at 352-3040.

