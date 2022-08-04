Watch Now
Red Bike opens new Lower Price Hill station

Posted at 4:43 PM, Aug 04, 2022
CINCINNATI — Red Bike, the Queen City's bike share program, has officially come to Cincinnati's west side.

The organization opened a new station in Lower Price Hill Thursday afternoon, making the location the westernmost station in the Red Bike network.

Red Bike held a launch party from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday following a ribbon cutting to open the new station, located at the corner of Hatmaker Street and State Avenue.

During the launch party, Red Bike employees were on hand to sign community members up for Red Bike memberships.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

