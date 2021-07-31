Cincinnati Police investigate fatal shooting in Lower Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting involving two people in Lower Price Hill just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

Officers at the scene said they arrived to the intersection of Storrs Street and Neave Street and found one deceased victim. The second shooting victim drove themselves to University Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police have not released any information regarding the circumstances of the shooting or the relationship the two victims have to each other, if any.

The investigation is ongoing.

