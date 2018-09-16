CINCINNATI -- People in the Tri-State will join others across the nation who have been affected by opioid addiction to help raise awareness about addiction issues by taking part in the Lights of Hope campaign put on by the group The Addict's Mother.

The Addict's Mother, founded by Barbara Theodosiou after two of her children fell prey to addiction, has chapters around the country, and each chapter hopes to raise awareness about the lack of resources available to combat addiction and to fight stigmas surrounding opioid addiction and recovery.

"I hope to shatter the stigma that there is failure in recovery," Brandon Kuthcera, one of the event organizer, said. "One of the things in my early recovery process was I looked for this destination in recovery. And throughout this process I have found that this is a journey."

Kuithcera says his journey to recovery has lasted seven years and resulted in total abstinence from opioids. "Today, I am offering myself as a voice of hope, a face of hope, for these lives that were lost."

And that is what the campaign tries to do, to show people who may be going through addiction recovery that recovery is possible and to never lose hope.

The event will take place tonight at Stanberry Park starting at 6 p.m. and will include a candle-lighting ceremony to show support for those addicted to opioids.