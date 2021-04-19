Local man charged with impersonating a federal agent, employee

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man faces charges of impersonating a federal employee and making counterfeit identification cards which said he was a special agent with Homeland Security Invesitgations (HSI) and another government agency, officials announced Monday.

David Lomache, 61, allegedly obtained a United States Federal Contractor badge to say he was a civilian contractor technician for the Defense Logistics Agency, the Department of Defense’s combat logistics support agency. Officials then said Lomache produced both fake documents for HSI and the Defense Logistics Agency. He was arrested on April 16 after he produced the false documents in January 2021.

Lomache faces two counts of fraud in connection with identification documents, for which he could receive a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, and one count of impersonating a federal employee, which carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Lomache faces a federal judge Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.