Mayor Pureval implements mask mandate for city employees

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announced on Wednesday that he is signing an emergency order to require all city employees to wear masks.

The mask mandate has been announced as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged, leaving area hospitals full and understaffed.

"Today we are again taking action to slow the spread," said Pureval.

Cinccinnati Health Commissioner Melba Moore said as of Tuesday, 57 city employees were out for being COVID19 positive. The rate of COVID-19 positivity for unvaccinated employees is 8.5%, she said.

Moore said there have been 761 newly reported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Watch the full conference below:



Masks were already required for unvaccinated city employees, or those who have opted not to share their vaccination status, but the new emergency order will expand that requirement to all city employees. Members of the public will also have to wear masks inside any city facility.

Hospital leaders joined Pureval, each expressing concern over a high influx of COVID-19 patients coupled with a staffing shortage as hospital staff also fall victim to COVID-19.

"We’re 22 months into this and we’re seeing more COVID patients in our hospital today than we have in the entire pandemic," said John Ward, senior vice president of Bethesda North TriHealth.