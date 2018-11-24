Fountain Square gets lit for the holidays

Watch the tree lighting and fireworks in the video above.

CINCINNATI -- Stuffed with stuffing and finished with the Black Friday shopping rush, thousands gathered in Fountain Square Friday night to watch the Queen City's Christmas season begin for real.

Chris Jang, who came with his seven children, said he remembered watching Light Up the Square as a child and hoped to make it into a tradition for his own family.

"Getting to see the tree light up, it's something that you carry for a lifetime," he said.

"I saw the Grinch movie, and I saw how pretty that was, so I'm really excited for this one," added daughter Elle Jang.