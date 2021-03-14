La Salle students collect clothes for Texas families impacted by winter storm

CINCINNATI — La Salle High School is hosting a "Clothes for a Cause" supplies drive Sunday for Matthew 25 Ministries.

Students have already collected 2,000 pounds of clothes, curtains, towels and shoes for families in need. Students want to fill up another semi-truck this Sunday with items for Texas families impacted by the winter storm.

La Salle students said the pandemic has changed how they’ve been able to give back to the community for their service hours.

“After every prayer we say we say we are called to serve. And we want to make those community members know that La Salle students really want to make an impact on the lives of others and those in need,” said Jack Fries, a La Salle junior.

Matthew 25 Ministries has spent the last several weeks sending 11 truckloads of supplies to Texas families in need. La Salle juniors are leading the effort for their high school.

“Yeah, I take pride in my service. And I think that this is a great opportunity, especially since we're all in high school, the amount of things you're going to be able to do, and we're older, this is definitely going to be a good stepping stone,” said junior Joey Brown.

Donations can be dropped off curbside at La Salle High School at 3091 N Bend Rd. on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Students will still be collecting clothes throughout the week and next Sunday.