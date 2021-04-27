Krohn Conservatory to reopen with long-delayed, 'stunningly beautiful' Butterflies of Bali

The Krohn Conservatory, closed for over a year, will reopen May 8 with its long delayed Butterflies of Bali show.

The show is “fully installed” and “stunningly beautiful,” conservatory manager Mark House said in a Facebook Live on Monday morning. The guests of honor — the butterflies — are on their way to Cincinnati and scheduled to arrive April 30.

Like the Cincinnati Zoo, the Krohn will implement timed ticketing to control the number of guests inside the conservatory. Forty people will be allowed inside every hour, according to the conservatory’s new FAQ; guests must purchase tickets online ahead of time.

The Butterflies of Bali show was originally scheduled to open in spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Krohn to close on March 13, 2020.

House described the 2020 cancellation as providing a rare opportunity for the conservatory to do a “test-run” of the show, which had already been set up. Workers took notes on props and plants, pinpointing areas for possible improvement, and implemented those changes when rebuilding and regrowing for 2021.

“Now, we have one of the best butterfly shows in the 25-year history of bringing these shows to Cincinnati,” House said.

Tickets aren’t available for purchase yet, but they’ll show up here as soon as they’re available.