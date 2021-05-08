Watch
Krohn Conservatory opens this weekend with 25th anniversary 'Butterflies of Bali' show

JOSEPH FUQUA ll
Posted at 6:09 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 06:09:27-04

CINCINNATI — Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park opens Saturday with timed ticketing starting at 10 a.m. and the conservatory's 25th anniversary butterfly show, The Butterflies of Bali.

Butterflies from Bali are just one country being featured this year. Over the course of the show, there will be around 16,000 butterflies comprised of at least 85 species from all over the world.

The butterflies are shipped to the conservatory from butterfly farms while still in the chrysalis before they emerge here and are released into the room.

The butterfly show is one of the biggest shows each year here at the conservatory.

"We started in 1996, so this is a long-standing tradition in Cincinnati which is fascinating because that means Cincinnati residents support us,” said Krohn Conservatory horticultural manager Mark House. “Every year they want to come see the butterflies. It's a unique experience, and it wasn't a fad."

The only way to purchase tickets is online at cincinnatiparks.com. Tickets are not sold at the door.

Due to the pandemic, there is a limit of 40 visitors per time slot. Face masks are required and social distancing is enforced. Hours are extended this year, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 dollars for children up to 17, and children 5 and under are free.

Tickets for Mother’s Day weekend are already sold out. The Butterflies of Bali show runs Saturday through Sept. 6.

