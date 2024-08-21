Kroger's downtown Cincinnati headquarters to get new logo, signage

CINCINNATI — Out with the old, and in with the new.

That's what Kroger is doing with its logo on its corporate headquarters.

The grocery giant announced Wednesday that it is replacing the signage on its Vine Street high-rise in downtown Cincinnati.

This is the first time the logo has been changed since the 1950s, according to a LinkedIn post from Sayer Crompton, Kroger's director of storytelling and visual communication.

"It's not every day that we get to change an iconic part of Cincinnati's skyline," Crompton wrote.

The new logo includes a blue shopping cart to the left of the blue "Kroger" text. The cart is Kroger's "Fresh Cart" icon, which the supermarket chain says combines two of its core equities, innovation and fresh, into one, according to its website.

Provided by Kroger

"The 'Fresh Cart' icon is the embodiment of our brand’s purpose and promise to feed the human spirit by making fresh food accessible to all," Kroger said.

Kroger further said the actual design of the new cart icon was created using the curve of the logo's letter "K." The new icon also looks like a citrus wedge to signify the nation's largest supermarket chain's commitment to freshness, Kroger said.

According to Crompton's post, the old signage on the building has already been removed.

Provided by Kroger

Crompton said downtown-goers should keep an eye out over the next month for the new signage.

