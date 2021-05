CINCINNATI — Soon, the question ‘paper or plastic’ won’t apply anymore.

Kroger announced it would comply with Cincinnati’s ban on single-use plastic bags in January of 2022.

In a statement released by spokesperson Erin Rolfes, Kroger encourages customers to use reusable bags when shopping and to recycle plastic bags.

In 2018, Kroger initially committed to phasing out plastic bags altogether by 2025.