Police: Father charged with murder for death of 3-week-old infant in Kennedy Heights

CINCINNATI — A 34-year-old man has been charged with killing his 3-week-old daughter in Kennedy Heights, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said that officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Red Bank Road on Saturday, Sept. 5, for reports of an unresponsive child.

The child, identified as 24-day-old Naomi Evans, was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Police did not specify what type of injuries Naomi Evans had, but she died due to them Sunday, Sept. 6, police said.

On Thursday, Cincinnati police's Homicide Unit arrested Christopher Evans, Naomi's father, for her death. Christopher Evans has been charged with murder, felonious assault and child endangerment.

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Police said that the Homicide Unit's investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about Noami Evans' death is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.