Jimmy Buffett marks return of concerts to Riverbend Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Music is returning to Riverbend Music Center Tuesday, and there's no better act to kick things off than Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band.

"I think fans missed the connection to both their favorite artists and just one another," said Rosemarie Moehring, director of marketing and public relations for Music and Event Management Inc., or MEMI. "To be able to come together, you know, to watch their favorite band or artist and be together and having a great time."

Riverbend concerts were put on hold last year due to the pandemic, and officials said attendant safety is their top priority. However, because Riverbend is all outdoors, the concert might look like something from 2019. There are no social distancing requirements, the venue is at 100% capacity, and masks are optional.

Concerts coming back to Riverbend aren't great for just fans either: It means hundreds of people will return to work.

"Bus drivers and the caterers and the guitar techs," Moehring said. "There was so many people out of work, and I think everyone is happy to be back at it again."

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday and tickets are already sold out. Parking lots at Coney Island open to tailgaters at 8 a.m.