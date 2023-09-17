Police: 1 woman seriously injured in Columbia Parkway crash caused by driver running red light

CINCINNATI — One woman was seriously injured Saturday night in a multi-vehicle crash along Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 10:21 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Columbia Parkway for a crash.

Police said a 45-year-old man driving a Honda Odyssey west on Columbia Parkway disregarded a red light at William Howard Taft Road and collided with a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 49-year-old man that was turning left onto Columbia Parkway. The 45-year-old man then struck a Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 34-year-old man traveling east on Columbia Parkway.

A 45-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Volkswagen was seriously injured in the crash. She was transported to UC Medical Center and is in serious but stable condition, police said.

The 45-year-old man who ran the red light and the 49-year-old drive of the Volkswagen were only minorly injured in the crash. Both were transported to UC Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was not injured.

Police are investigating both impairment and excessive speed as factors in the crash.