High-rise condo still without power nearly 2 weeks later

CINCINNATI — It’s been nearly two weeks since power went out at The Regency Condo’s in Hyde Park. Residents were left in the dark after a water main break shut the electricity off.

The water main pipe burst and flooded the boiler room where the building’s electrical systems are located. That happened on Monday June 27th around 2 a.m.

"It's been very stressful,” Beverly Kinney said. “We left for about 3 or 4 days because we thought it would be all reconstructed by last Saturday.”

She’s one of 300 residents who have been managing during the blackout.

“We decided after a few days that it was too uninhabitable ,” Kinney said. “It was too hot. We couldn't cook. We couldn't have lights, so we went to a motel . We're back today (Saturday) because we're crossing our fingers that Monday we’ll be okay.”

When the electricity went out last week, the elevators were shut down in the 20 story condo.

The fire department had to help some people get down the stairs. Many of the people who live there are retirement age on up. Emergency power is available to run elevators and provide some lights, but it's limited.

“Have to come up with our own meals, lodging, and transportation. It’s costly," Kinney said.

Many people have lost all of their food in their fridge. The restaurant, Oriental Wok, is located in the building. Saturday there was a sign on the door that said they were waiting for power restoration to open.

The restaurant is encouraging customers to go to their Northern Kentucky location.

The Regency's general manager told WCPO last week, power would be back up and running in a few days.

“We're doing everything we can to get them back home and get them back in their homes and get them back to being comfortable as soon as possible,” General manager Jim Schafer said last week.

Residents say inspections and the new equipment, is causing a delay on restoration.

“The staff has been very cooperative,” Kinney said. “I think they're doing everything the can. It’s just an unforeseen circumstance that will happen once in a lifetime I hope.”

Residents say they’ve been told power could be restored by Monday. WCPO reached out to the condo’s general manager and is waiting to hear back.