Hundreds fired up engines in anti-violence demonstration Ride for Peace

CINCINNATI — Hundreds gathered on Sunday afternoon to Ride for Peace in a show of solidarity against violence in local communities and to call on communities to get involved.

Among the hundreds who fired up motorcycles for the ride was Bridget Swint, whose son, LeRon Billings, was shot and killed in Walnut Hills in 2008. She still waits for Cincinnati Police to announce they've made an arrest for Billings' murder.

"We need the city to come out," said Swint. "Because you never know when it's going to be your child. Your mother. Your father. Your uncles. You never know."

The Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program, which offers services for adults such as like financial coaching, one-on-one career advice and resources for people with a criminal record seeking a fresh start, helped to host the event alongside several biker clubs, including Bikelyfe Xclusive.

Cincinnati Police officers also joined the ride, which wound through Avondale, Clifton and several nearby neighborhoods.

"So we're just trying to spread that peace message," said Mitchell Morris, with the Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program. "We've got a lot of organizations out here as well to try to give people what they might need. People need help in a lot of different ways."

For cases like Swint's, Cincinnati Police are often aware of who may be responsible for the crime, but can't gather enough evidence to make an arrest or present a strong case.

"I'm begging y'all to speak up and let my son have his justice," said Swint. "So he can rest in peace. So we can have peace."

Organizers of the ride said they're hopeful the large turnout will shot Cincinnati that local communities can come together to make a difference.