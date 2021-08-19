Hey, Michelle: OTR kitchen offering classes cooking up collaboration and fun

CINCINNATI — I always say blogger Michelle Dorward Jones takes us to the best places.

This time it’s a spot called the Tablespoon Cooking Company in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. It’s operating out of its new Elm Street location as of June, and every class has a different menu, so you learn different things if you take more than one.

Group classes are several nights a week. You can also book private classes for you and some friends.

Owner Jordan Hamons says it’s just as much about building skill as it is about tantalizing the taste buds.

“When someone comes to one of our classes, we want you to learn something to use in your cooking," she said. "But we want you to have a good time while you’re here. So we play music and pour wine and drinks. Our whole space is designed around collaboration and a fun environment.”

You take home what you don’t eat. And you add to your recipe box.

Dorward Jones says one of the big treats … is the treats.

There are munchies while you cook, and every session ends with a cookie.

When we interviewed her, a bowl of the snacks and a plate of the cookies were on the table.

“This is what brings you, and the cooking of the meal itself is just a bonus to these two items. You can snack when you’re cooking, and you get to end with the most amazing chocolate chip cookie probably that I’ve ever had,” said Jones with a giggle.

That’s why we are including the recipe:

TBSP Chocolate Chip Cookies_Booklet_071521 by WCPO 9 News on Scribd

If you’re interested in classes at the Tablespoon Cooking Company, Hamons says to go to the website and sign up for the email list. That way you’ll get notifications when they post their new schedule of classes which typically book up fast.