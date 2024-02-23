Here's where you're most likely to get pulled over in Cincinnati, according to city data

CINCINNATI — More drivers in the Cincinnati metro area received traffic citations in 2023 than 2022, according to newly released City of Cincinnati data.

According to city data, there were 26,473 traffic citations issued in Cincinnati in 2023, whether that be speeding, OVI, seat belt violations and more.

That number has increased more than 3,000 citations from 2022 (23,128).

Data shows that majority of traffic citations were given on interstates. In terms of neighborhoods, Westwood held the most in 2023 with 2,287, with East Price Hill coming in second at 1,518.

Westwood also has majority of the neighborhood traffic citations between 2019 and 2023, sitting at 10,578, while East Price Hill has the second most in that time period with 7,407.

On the flip side, drivers were given the least amount of citations in 2023 in the O'Bryonville, California and Pendleton neighborhoods.

In terms of trends, six different neighborhoods — Linwood, Sayler Park, Lower Price Hill, Queensgate, Columbia-Tusculum, Bond Hill and Mt. Airy — all increased traffic citations between 2022 and 2023 by at least 50%.

The city released these numbers alongside updated information about its 2023 traffic blitzes. The traffic blitzes resulted in just over 3,200 traffic citations from almost 2,700 traffic stops.

In 2024, the Cincinnati Police Department already conducted one traffic blitz from Jan. 22 through Feb. 2, and they plan to hold three to four more throughout the year.

The city also said CPD will continue to work with communities and community councils to address traffic and safety concerns. CPD also plans to continue working with the Department of Transportation and Engineering to support traffic-calming measures, such as speed bumps.

