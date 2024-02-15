Watch Now
PD: 2 people arrested in connection with 2023 fatal shooting in Hartwell

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:13 PM, Feb 15, 2024
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with a November 2023 fatal shooting in Hartwell, Cincinnati police said.

Timothy Griffin, 32, and Raymond Minnifield, 24, have both been arrested on open warrants for aggravated murder and aggravated robbery for the death of 34-year-old Claude Frazier.

On Nov. 20, 2023, police found Frazier shot outside a building in the 6300 block of Meyers Drive. He was transported to UC Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

Police arrested Griffin on Thursday, Feb. 8, and Minnifield was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 15.

CPD said the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

