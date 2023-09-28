Watch Now
CPD: Loose dog shot, killed in Hartwell after it attacked two people and an officer

Cincinnati police
Posted at 11:25 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 11:25:36-04

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer shot and killed a loose dog after it attacked multiple people, including the officer, according to CPD.

Police said at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to the 8000 block of Vine Street after one person reported being bit by a loose dog. Before officers arrived at the scene, reports came in that a second person had been bitten by the dog, police said.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers tried several times to separate the dog from the general public, but police said during that process, the dog charged at one of the officers, "latching onto their leg and biting them."

In response, CPD said the officer fired their gun, shooting two rounds at the dog, which was pronounced dead.

The CPD officer was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; CPD said their injuries were non-life threatening. One of the civilians bitten by the dog was also taken to UCMC for a non-life threatening bite wound.

The third person bitten self-treated their wound, police said.

CPD did not identify whether the dog belonged to anyone, or if anyone would face charges connected to the incident.

