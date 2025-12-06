CPD: 27-year-old man shot, killed in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — A 27-year-old man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Hartwell, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers responded to the 70 block of Ferndale Avenue around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Johnie Deontae Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound. Thomas was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, CPD said.

CPD did not say if they have any suspects in the shooting.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.