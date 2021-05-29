Gene Beaupré, Xavier University professor and aid to three Cincinnati mayors, has died at 75

CINCINNATI — Gene Beaupré, a longtime professor at Xavier University and chief of staff to three Cincinnati mayors, has died at 75, according to friends.

Sean Comer, government relations director for Xavier and a friend of Beaupré's, confirmed his death to WCPO Saturday morning.

Originally from Washington D.C., Beaupré graduated from Xavier in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. The university described his senior year as student body president as "contentious" in a 2018 web tribute for his retirement from the university.

Beaupré went on to run political campaigns in Cincinnati and served as chief of staff to three Cincinnati mayors, including Jerry Springer, and led the City’s Department of Neighborhood Conservation.

Beaupré then spent five decades teaching and leading the university’s community and government relations efforts. Beaupré started Xavier's Neighborhood Summit that brings together neighborhood activists, started the Community Building Institute and started the Service Learning Program in Over-the-Rhine. Many students remember Beaupré as the founder of the university's Philosophy, Politics and Public Honors Program.

Beaupré's students hailed his longstanding impact on the community during a celebration for his retirement.

“Gene has been impacting students long before I was even born,” said 32-year-old Kevin Hoggatt, PPP class of 2008 and now State Director for Ohio U.S. Senator Rob Portman. “There are so many people doing wonderful things because of Gene’s guidance and influence.”'