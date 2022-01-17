Freedom Center offers free admission for MLK Day

CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is offering free admission on Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“We understand that there are often barriers, financial barriers for some families to experience our museum," Christopher Miller, Senior Director of Education and Community Engagement, said. "It's important that we give an opportunity for those families."

The museum will be open between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be additional educational information stations and take-home kits for kids to learn more about the civil rights movement.

“We want our guests to leave with the understanding that there is so much more to learn about how we got to where we are,” Miller said. “We understand that we are currently living in a climate that is often divisive and dismissive.”

Masks are required inside the museum and the Freedom Center will be limiting capacity to reduce crowd sizes.

The annual MLK Day Commemorative March will also start Downtown at 10:30 a.m. The march begins at the Freedom Center and ends at Music Hall.

Related Links

Making it Work: The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Fitton Center aids new powerful quit exhibit