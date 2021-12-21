Free Christmas dinner in Over-The-Rhine

A FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER WILL BE SERVED TO THOSE IN NEED IN OVER-THE-RHINE ON TUESDAY. THE EVENT WILL START AT 4 P.M. AT THE SAINT ANTHONY CENTER AT 1615 REPUBLIC STREET. — A free Christmas dinner will be served to those in need in Over-The-Rhine on Tuesday. The event will start at 4 p.m. at the Saint Anthony Center at 1615 Republic Street.

The annual tradition is hosted in partnership by St. Francis Seraph Ministries and Wise Temple Congregation. The organizations have worked together for more than 35 years.

“This is a lifeline to a lot of people,” said John Olzak, St. Francis Seraph Ministries Food Service Director. “They recognize that and they appreciate not just the food, but the physical comfort of being in a very nice dining room. This is essentially what you would see if you went into a restaurant and you sat down and you expected to be served. Dignity is a huge part of what we do here.”

Organizers expect to feed somewhere between 60-90 people. Many attending are likely to be guests that frequent the center for breakfast and dinner service.

“It's just not the food itself, it’s the people that, you know, put out the effort,” said Vernon Mitchell, who eats at the center. “You know, what I mean? You know, they really don't have to do this. They come in. They feed you, you know, they give you presents, things that they probably think that you can use in life.”

Volunteers are always needed to staff meal services, not just during the holidays. You can find more information at the St. Francis Seraph Ministries website.