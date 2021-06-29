Fourth of July celebration, firework show back at Ault Park Sunday

CINCINNATI — Fireworks and celebrations marking the Fourth of July are back at Ault Park Sunday after being canceled during the pandemic last year.

The family-friendly holiday celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with a kid's bike parade where hundreds of children will ride their bikes, scooters, wagons and strollers through the park.

Then, people will be laying blankets out and setting chairs up on the park's lawn so they have a place to watch the fireworks show.

"The main lawn in front of the flag pole is the primary viewing area but really anywhere in the park is a wonderful place to see the fireworks," Chris Heekin, a trustee on the Ault Park Advisory Council, said. "They're shot directly above the main lawn and there's not a bad view in the park."

Around 6 p.m., the band GenX will be playing, and there will also be some food trucks out in case anyone wants to grab some food or a snack.

Finally, around 10 p.m., Rozzi Fireworks will start the fireworks show.

If you can't make the show in Ault Park, the balloon glow at Coney Island will happen Saturday and Red, White and Blue Ash will take place Sunday.