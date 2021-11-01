Fountain Square ice skating rink returned Monday

CINCINNATI — Just one day after Halloween, Cincinnatians eager for winter and still-to-come holidays can take to the ice at Fountain Square once more.

On Monday, the ice rink reopened for those looking to lace up their skates or those looking for a bumpier ride in the bumper cars.

"Ice skating at Fountain Square is one of Greater Cincinnati's most cherished holiday traditions," said Tamara Lang, director of community relations for UC Health, in a press release. "We are proud to partner with 3CDC and Fifth Third Bank to provide a place for our community to gather together safely and in meaningful ways during the holiday season."

The rink reopens with COVID-19 procedures in place, including a timed reservation system to allow for fewer people on the ice at one time.

After last year's success, the bumper cars will return, operating alongside the ice skating seven days a week.

For now, the rink is open with limited reservations and discounted prices. There will be an official opening celebration on Saturday, as Fountain Square's holiday tree — hopefully with more vitality than last year's viral conifer — arrives.

Earlier this year, Fountain Square opened a full-service container bar. According to a press release, the bar will remain open for the winter, coinciding with ice rink hours and outfitted with heaters, so those looking to stay off the ice can still enjoy the square.