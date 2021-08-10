Watch
Former Cincinnati vice mayor Minette Cooper has died

Posted at 9:46 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 22:48:42-04

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati vice mayor Minette Cooper died on Monday at the age of 73.

Cooper first won election to Cincinnati City Council in 1995 and served until 2001. She was on council when the city voted on and signed the Collaborative Agreement, which re-imagined how Cincinnati Police officers work with community members in the city to keep neighborhoods safe after the death of Timothy Thomas sparked riots in the city.

"She was a true public servant, champion of youth and friend to many," tweeted Mayor John Cranley. "Minette will be greatly missed."

