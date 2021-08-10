Former Cincinnati vice mayor Minette Cooper has died

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati vice mayor Minette Cooper died on Monday at the age of 73.

Cooper first won election to Cincinnati City Council in 1995 and served until 2001. She was on council when the city voted on and signed the Collaborative Agreement, which re-imagined how Cincinnati Police officers work with community members in the city to keep neighborhoods safe after the death of Timothy Thomas sparked riots in the city.

"She was a true public servant, champion of youth and friend to many," tweeted Mayor John Cranley. "Minette will be greatly missed."

From educator to vice mayor to mentor, Minette Cooper lived to serve our community and she undoubtedly made an everlasting impact. (1/3) — John Cranley (@JohnCranley) August 9, 2021